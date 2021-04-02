Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Position Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,352 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 1,664.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 178,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 168,834 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 194,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,165,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,437. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

