Vitae (VITAE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.73 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $2.98 or 0.00005009 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $58.01 million and $1.73 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vitae has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.