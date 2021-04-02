VITE (VITE) Hits Market Capitalization of $72.75 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, VITE has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $72.75 million and approximately $24.77 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00063357 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,011,738,584 coins and its circulating supply is 479,167,474 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

