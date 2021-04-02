Vivendi SA Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vivendi in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60.

Get Vivendi alerts:

VIVHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Vivendi has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.