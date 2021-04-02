Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director Sells $1,664,476.22 in Stock

Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director David Eugene Russell sold 85,009 shares of Vizio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,664,476.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,557. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Eugene Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of Vizio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $5,188,974.12.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. 2,318,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,077. Vizio Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

