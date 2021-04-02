VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CEO Sells $3,335,420.00 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.40. 732,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,794. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VMware by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.