VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CEO Sells $3,335,420.00 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00.
Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.40. 732,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,794. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.