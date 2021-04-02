VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 117.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,228 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,581 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $40,056,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $152.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,179. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

