Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 230.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,637 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

VOD stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

