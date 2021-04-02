Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $285.01

Volex plc (LON:VLX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.01 ($3.72) and traded as high as GBX 349.50 ($4.57). Volex shares last traded at GBX 344.50 ($4.50), with a volume of 268,802 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Volex from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 328.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 285.01. The company has a market cap of £524.50 million and a PE ratio of 24.61.

In other news, insider Peter Westmacott purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001 ($26,131.43).

About Volex (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

