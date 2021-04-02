Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 36,949 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 286.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,033,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,708,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $5,629,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $140.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

