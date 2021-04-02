Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 36,949 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 286.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,033,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $5,629,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $140.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

