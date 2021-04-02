Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lemonade as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMND. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $28,521,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lemonade news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 62,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $9,432,650.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,079,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 961,572 shares of company stock worth $151,129,294.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $95.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day moving average is $97.85. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

