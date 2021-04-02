Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.89.

Shares of OTIS opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.67. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

