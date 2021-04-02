Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 171,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of PagerDuty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after buying an additional 3,677,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,193,000 after buying an additional 607,667 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,193,000 after buying an additional 598,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,190,000 after buying an additional 306,364 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,448,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,097,000 after buying an additional 404,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,549 shares of company stock worth $9,309,667. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PD opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

