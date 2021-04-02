Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 69,322 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Dine Brands Global worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 210,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $93.36.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

