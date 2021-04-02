Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,497 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Amdocs worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,156,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,027,000 after buying an additional 232,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after buying an additional 98,712 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 870,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,774,000 after buying an additional 378,808 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.10.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

