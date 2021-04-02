Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,746 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,534,000 after acquiring an additional 181,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $198.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.