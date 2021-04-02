Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

PHM opened at $53.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

