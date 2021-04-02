Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,316 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after acquiring an additional 74,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,734 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.53 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

