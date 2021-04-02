Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 231.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,323 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of LPL Financial worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,991,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after buying an additional 759,374 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,219,000 after buying an additional 172,075 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,503,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $143.43 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $147.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,446,151.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

