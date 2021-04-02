Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,190 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Red Rock Resorts worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 204,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 63,365 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

