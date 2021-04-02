Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,514 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of FLIR Systems worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 33,974 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 531,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 47.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 640,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 593,282 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

