Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $7.32 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2,108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,730 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $1,408,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 827.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

WHR opened at $225.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $78.79 and a 12 month high of $225.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.