Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,197 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,110,000 after buying an additional 63,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,393 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,570,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 172,580 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

SBGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of SBGI opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

In related news, insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $127,325.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $209,967.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 623,991 shares of company stock worth $21,393,285 in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.