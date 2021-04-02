Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $8.19 Million Position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 530,583 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of The Michaels Companies worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,722,000 after buying an additional 272,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 246,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,419,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,478,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 86,456 shares during the period.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MIK shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Michaels Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.