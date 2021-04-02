Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $8.46 Million Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,854 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Randal W. Scott bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

