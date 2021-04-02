Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 109.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 402,923 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of The GEO Group worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,565 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 445.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 307,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 250,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 955.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 268,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 242,982 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

GEO stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $932.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.