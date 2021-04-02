Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2,213.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,035 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of The Middleby worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 1,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,492 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in The Middleby by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in The Middleby by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Middleby by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get The Middleby alerts:

MIDD stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $172.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.78.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.