Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $6.67 Million in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,671,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH opened at $252.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.95. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $110.40 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.87.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.