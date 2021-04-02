Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $6.99 Million in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 667,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Infinera as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $31,570,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 952,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 763,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 28.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after buying an additional 596,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of INFN stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $26,692.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.