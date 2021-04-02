Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $7.21 Million in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Brooks Automation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

