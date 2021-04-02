Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $7.30 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,357 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

NYSE:MSCI opened at $428.55 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.29 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.73 and a 200-day moving average of $402.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.