Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $7.51 Million in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.71. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

