Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $7.92 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 190,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of General Motors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

