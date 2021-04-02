Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $7.71 Million Investment in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Beam Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Beam Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

