Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $8.20 Million Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

NYSE WEC opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.56. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

