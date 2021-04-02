Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ball by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,222,000 after buying an additional 133,063 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $910,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Ball by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

BLL stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

