Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of LendingTree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 14.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist decreased their price target on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.15.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $220.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,237.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

