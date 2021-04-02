Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,946,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. First Growth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in MongoDB by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paul John Balson increased its position in MongoDB by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,967.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,674 shares of company stock worth $55,641,233 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $290.33 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.71 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

