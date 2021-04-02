Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 31,332 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 110.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,332 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Aspen Technology worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

AZPN stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.44. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.