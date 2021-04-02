Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,754 shares of company stock worth $32,030,682. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE opened at $342.28 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.26 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

