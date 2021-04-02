Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,038,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,740,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCRX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.