Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 445,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,393,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Livent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Livent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -209.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. Argus upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

