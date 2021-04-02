Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $235.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.39 and its 200 day moving average is $193.33. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $236.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

