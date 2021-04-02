Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $115.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.57. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.43 and a 12 month high of $117.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.