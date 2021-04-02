Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,068 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,041,000 after buying an additional 467,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,025,000 after buying an additional 237,983 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $24,134,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after buying an additional 131,575 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

