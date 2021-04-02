Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 25,889 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,889 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 88.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 291,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $233.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.03. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $236.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

