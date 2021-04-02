Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 290,507 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,507 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after purchasing an additional 302,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $185.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

