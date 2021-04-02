Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 67,218 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,218 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,940 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $39,452,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,680,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

BAH opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

