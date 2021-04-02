Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $7.72 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 455,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of International Game Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

NYSE:IGT opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

